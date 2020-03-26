Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Short Interest Update

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,100 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 27th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,558,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,533. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Total has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $93,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 833,356 shares of company stock worth $4,854,345 and have sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Total by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $513,133,000 after buying an additional 3,056,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Total by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after buying an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Total by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,328,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Total by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after buying an additional 1,149,927 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Total by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,185,000 after buying an additional 424,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

