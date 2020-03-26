Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Holdings Cut by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460,699 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor makes up 2.8% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.88% of Tower Semiconductor worth $67,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

TSEM traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $16.08. 723,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,355. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

