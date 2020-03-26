TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Cut to $4.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRTX. Compass Point initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

TRTX traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,839,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,169. The company has a current ratio of 343.93, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $328.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

In related news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

