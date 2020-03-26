Traceability Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $5,398.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004809 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00353931 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000989 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014376 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013813 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001766 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.