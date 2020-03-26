Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Stephens

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stephens from $310.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura increased their target price on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.13.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $12.11 on Thursday, reaching $209.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $323.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,686,131.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,529.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,844 shares of company stock worth $39,426,585. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

