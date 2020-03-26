Traders Buy High Volume of 2U Call Options (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,995 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 1,218 call options.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,280. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.32.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 37.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in 2U by 11.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in 2U by 11,992.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in 2U by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in 2U by 14.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

