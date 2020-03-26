Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,427 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,711% compared to the typical volume of 134 call options.

NYSE:REZI opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REZI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

