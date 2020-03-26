Traders Purchase High Volume of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Call Options (NYSE:RBS)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,408 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 530% compared to the average volume of 382 call options.

RBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1296 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 438,942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 488,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

