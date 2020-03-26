Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the February 27th total of 43,800 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Trans World Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Trans World Entertainment stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. Trans World Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trans World Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,101 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.47% of Trans World Entertainment worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trans World Entertainment

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

