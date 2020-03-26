TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Up 324.9% in March

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,979,600 shares, a growth of 324.9% from the February 27th total of 465,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,125,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in TransAlta by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 546,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,565 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 727.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,012,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. 736,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.05. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $461.42 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

