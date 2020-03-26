TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Stake Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 9,700.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,135 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of TransAlta worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAC opened at $4.98 on Thursday. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.05.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $461.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

