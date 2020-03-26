Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $12.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,266. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.73.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

