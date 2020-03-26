Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires Shares of 18,522 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after buying an additional 849,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $4.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,483,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,394. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

