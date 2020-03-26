Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.89. 6,772,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,551. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

