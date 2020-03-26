Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys Shares of 172,178 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 172,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.12. 123,128,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,409,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

