Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys Shares of 18,003 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,844,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,609,000 after purchasing an additional 627,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

Walt Disney stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,511,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,571,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.77. The company has a market capitalization of $187.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

