Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys Shares of 8,368 Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $5,301,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,232,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,423,000 after purchasing an additional 501,153 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,251,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,381,000 after purchasing an additional 344,338 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP traded up $14.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.06. 4,041,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.61. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.90.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

