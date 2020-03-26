Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys Shares of 88,759 iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,190,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 606,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,418,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 312,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 146,891 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 271,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.46. 1,715,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,971. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

