Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $1.51 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,020,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after buying an additional 46,111 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,031,000 after buying an additional 70,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,413,000 after buying an additional 328,396 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,603,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,288,000 after buying an additional 434,124 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,576,000 after buying an additional 869,387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.45. 2,896,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,705. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49.

