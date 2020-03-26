Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $1.66 Million in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,245,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.83. 15,977,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,558,661. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12. The company has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.