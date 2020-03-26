Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,511 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.96.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,139.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded up $9.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,750,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,339. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.