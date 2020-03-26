Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

