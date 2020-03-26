Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.45.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.76. 10,441,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,854,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.32. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.