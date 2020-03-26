Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ThinkEquity started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,454,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,935,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

