Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $2.49 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $7.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.26. 10,376,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,224,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

