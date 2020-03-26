Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $4.15 Million in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000. Mondelez International makes up about 1.1% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.90. 11,595,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,342,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

