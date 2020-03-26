Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,532,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,573,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $6.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.11. 10,541,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,060,353. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

