Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 31,526,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,348,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.34.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.