Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIV. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 29,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $324,488.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,300.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Galley acquired 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $35,834.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,054.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,764. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.3%.

