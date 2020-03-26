Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases New Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.1% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock traded up $5.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.82. 4,540,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,801. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.