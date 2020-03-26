Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 396,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,987,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $879,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.29.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded up $11.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.15. 2,856,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,012. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

