Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.04. 416,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,566. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

