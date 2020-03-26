Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases Shares of 43,375 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of T traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.60. 64,031,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,789,043. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

