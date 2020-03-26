Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Alleghany by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,791,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alleghany stock traded up $44.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $559.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,275. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $688.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $761.94.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by ($14.95). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

