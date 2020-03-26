Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,843,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $743,350,000 after buying an additional 70,532 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,352,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,600,000 after buying an additional 244,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $477,316,000 after buying an additional 125,650 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $9.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.66. 5,268,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,842. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.42. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $169.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

