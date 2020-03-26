Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,546,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,086,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.88.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

