Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded up $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 373,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,581. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.