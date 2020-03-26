Transcodium (TNS) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Transcodium has a market cap of $74,017.95 and approximately $88,652.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, TOPBTC, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.17 or 0.02564990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00192726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,264,631 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

