TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.24% of TransDigm Group worth $71,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $39.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $389.31. 23,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,482. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.