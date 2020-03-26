TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $591.77.

In related news, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded up $38.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $388.42. 638,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $526.17 and a 200 day moving average of $552.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

