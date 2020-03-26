Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 80,359 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 80,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $251,523.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 29,020 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $107,664.20.

On Friday, March 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 79,185 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $407,802.75.

Shares of TZOO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 10,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,887. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Travelzoo’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 77,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

