Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) PT Lowered to $2.50

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.13% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TRMT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 61,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

