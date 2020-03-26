Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the February 27th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 61,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

