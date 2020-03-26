Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.17 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.15 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.14.

Shares of TREVF remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 95,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,912. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

