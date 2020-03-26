Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Trevi Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRVI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.63. 8,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,916. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.15.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.