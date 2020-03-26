Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Short Interest Up 133.0% in March

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 909,900 shares, a growth of 133.0% from the February 27th total of 390,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TPCO. ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TPCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Tribune Publishing has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.75). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

