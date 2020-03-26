Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Short Interest Update

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,100 shares, a growth of 425.8% from the February 27th total of 758,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,986,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.28. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

