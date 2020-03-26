Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy International Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.80. Trilogy International Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$1.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.96.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.