Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Given New C$3.30 Price Target at Scotiabank

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.90 to C$3.30 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRL. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy International Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TRL stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.69. The company had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,125. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80. Trilogy International Partners has a twelve month low of C$1.44 and a twelve month high of C$3.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.96.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

