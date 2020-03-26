Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 813,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $726,964.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,784.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

